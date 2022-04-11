Fire breaks out in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver fire crews are responding to a blaze in Gastown Monday morning.

The three-alarm fire broke out on Abbott Street and crews on the scene say several residents have been rescued from the building.

Smoke is billowing from the top floors and out of the fire escape on the roof.

Vancouver police officers are on the scene and asking everyone to stay clear of the area.

It is not known how the fire broke out or if anyone is still inside the building at this time.

More to come.

