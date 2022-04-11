Menu

Fire

Fire breaks out in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 11, 2022 2:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Social media video shows fire in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood' Social media video shows fire in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood
Vancouver fire crews are responding to a blaze in Gastown Monday morning. The three-alarm fire broke out on Abbott Street and crews on the scene say several residents have been rescued from the building.

Vancouver fire crews are responding to a blaze in Gastown Monday morning.

The three-alarm fire broke out on Abbott Street and crews on the scene say several residents have been rescued from the building.

Smoke is billowing from the top floors and out of the fire escape on the roof.

Trending Stories

Vancouver police officers are on the scene and asking everyone to stay clear of the area.

Read more: Vancouver crews quickly douse ‘spectacular’ fire at downtown restaurant

It is not known how the fire broke out or if anyone is still inside the building at this time.

More to come.

