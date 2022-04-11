SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Quebec sees hospitalizations jump by 85 as province adds 6 new deaths

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted April 11, 2022 11:11 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Mobile vaccination clinics popping up again in Montreal' COVID-19: Mobile vaccination clinics popping up again in Montreal
Despite a sixth wave, most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted in Quebec. In an effort to boost vaccination rates, mobile vaccine clinics are once again making the rounds in Montreal. As Global News' Elizabeth Zogalis reports, authorities are hoping it encourages those who haven’t had a third dose yet to get their booster.

Quebec reported six new deaths attributed to COVID-19 amid another upswing in hospitalizations Monday.

Health authorities say 1,793 patients were being treated for the disease, a net increase of 85. This comes after 184 people were admitted to hospitals in the last day, while 99 were discharged.

Intensive care unit cases related to the pandemic stood at 69, a drop of two.

The province also recorded 2,234 new cases of the novel coronavirus. The daily tally isn’t representative of the situation since it only take take into account PCR testing, which is only accessible to certain groups.

On that note, 16,082 tests were administered at government-run screening sites.

Read more: Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics popping up again in Montreal’s West Island

Quebecers also continued to declare the results of their rapid tests done at home, adding 1,218 in the latest roundup. Of those, 987 were positive for the virus.

The province issued another 13,444 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in a 24-hour stretch. More than 18.8 million shots have been given over the course of the campaign.

Meanwhile, anyone who is aged 60 and older can sign up for a fourth dose of the vaccine starting Monday. Appointments can be booked on the Clic-santé website.

Quebec’s official caseload reached 1,000,895 while the death toll related to health crisis stood at 14,544 in the latest update. Recoveries from the virus surpassed 956,000.

