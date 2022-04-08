SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Quebec in ‘fragile situation’ as province faces 6th COVID-19 wave: top doctor

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted April 8, 2022 11:37 am
Click to play video: '6th COVID-19 wave: Provinces diverge in measures, mandates' 6th COVID-19 wave: Provinces diverge in measures, mandates
Canada's sixth COVID-19 wave is underway, as infections and hospitalizations creep up. Eric Sorensen looks at how different provinces have different strategies on dealing with the new uptick, what Ontario's wastewater is revealing, and the urgent advice about vaccine doses.

Quebec remains in a “fragile situation” amid the sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic even as normal life gradually resumes, the province’s interim public health director said Friday.

“We can’t forget the virus is present and the pandemic isn’t over,” Dr. Luc Boileau said during a news conference Friday.

“We’re seeing it. We all know someone who has recently contracted COVID-19 and some have even contracted COVID-19 again.”

He urged caution among Quebecers as recent projections show hospitalizations related to the virus will continue to rise over the next two weeks. The province’s health-care research institute predicts there could be up to 265 new admissions per day by that time.

Read more: Quebec’s higher education and seniors ministers won’t seek re-election amid calls for resignation

Boileau said those who haven’t received the third dose of the novel coronavirus vaccine should do so as soon as possible. As pandemic indicators remain high, people should also keep an eye out for symptoms and isolate when necessary, he added.

The call for vigilance comes as the province reported 30 new deaths linked to the disease and a 55-patient rise Friday.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations totalled 1,637 after people 230 were admitted and 175 were discharged in the last day. Health authorities say intensive care unit cases dropped by two to 62.

The daily tally included 3,572 new novel coronavirus cases, though it’s not a full picture of the situation since PCR testing is only open to select groups.

Read more: COVID-19: Majority of Montreal students still wearing masks in classrooms

The province also reported the results of 1,412 rapid tests, which are self-declared by Quebecers. Of those tests, 1,199 were positive for the virus.

The vaccination campaign doled out 35,199 doses in a 24-hour period for more than 18.7 million shots to date.

Quebec’s death toll has reached 14,512 while the official caseload stood at 992,649 in the latest roundup. Recoveries from the virus, meanwhile, surpassed 947,000.

with files from The Canadian Press

