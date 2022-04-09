Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics popping up again in Montreal’s West Island

Send this page to someone via email

In an effort to boost vaccination rates, mobile vaccine clinics are popping up again around Montreal. Health authorities are hoping it encourages those who haven’t had a third dose yet to do so.

On Saturday, Pierrefonds residents could walk in and out of one in less than 30 minutes.

“The more you can remove the barriers to vaccination, the easier you can make it for people to get vaccinated,” says Dr. Christopher Labos, a cardiologist with a degree in epidemiology.

He adds that it’s good timing for those who need a fourth shot and specifically for those who caught COVID-19 during the holidays and had to wait before getting a third.

“That three-month interval is essentially passed now, so this should be the time when people are getting their third doses,” he says.

Although Clic Santé is still the most popular way to book a vaccine, health authorities want to give Quebecers as many options as possible.

“Putting out a message that people have to go and book an appointment online that requires a few steps is hard for people,” says Labos.

“But if people see the clinics are in their neighbourhood, that they can just walk to one without an appointment and get the vaccine, that obviously makes it easier.”

Those who opted to go to Saturday’s pop-up clinic agreed.

“I just learned about this place yesterday, so instead of waiting for an appointment, I said ‘why not?'” Says one man who was getting his third dose. Another man had a similar story.

“I knew I was due for a third shot. This was an opportunity to do that,” he says.

Mobile vaccine clinics will continue to pop up across Montreal, with another one in Kirkland opening next week.

