‘It’s is about building community’: Okanagan Folk School opens

If you have ever wanted to learn a new skill or craft there’s no better time than the present.

The Okanagan Folk School in Peachland, B.C. is officially open and is offering courses in everything from ukulele lessons to basket-weaving.

“It’s is about building community,” said Murray Wood, Okanagan Folk School president.

“People take the courses and instructors learn from the students, students learn from the instructors and in that process form relationships.”

The school is one of four of its kind across the country that highlights local artists and artisans. Wood and his team hosted an open house where instructors showed off their skills.

“I am a fibre artist and my medium is wool and wet-felting with fiber,” said Denise Oyelese, fiber artist.

“It can be versatile. I love it and I encourage anyone to just give it a try. I just love to share it.”

Stacey Parent will teach knitting to beginners and intermediate levels.

“We’re just gonna start with a basic washcloth and the basics around knitting,” said Parent.

“When you’re stressed, you tend to knit extremely tightly, you have to learn to relax because that will alter the garment.”

Courses range from a single lesson to several weeks, and are held all over the community in private homes, outside, studios and in workshops.

Course lists and registration forms are now available online. For more information visit www.okfolkschool.ca