Vocational programs at Manitoba schools receive $1.4 million in funding

Manitoba has announced new funding for industrial arts and vocational programs at schools across the province.

Education and Early Childhood Learning Minister Wayne Ewasko said Friday that the more than $1.4 million is to be used for technology upgrades through the Skills Strategy Equipment Enhancement Fund (SSEEF), which helps divisions buy the necessary equipment to be aligned with industry and workplace safety standards.

“We want all children and youth to have access to an array of opportunities, so every learner experiences success through high-quality education that prepares them for lifelong learning,” said Ewasko.

“Providing funding support to school divisions to purchase state-of-the-art equipment for technical vocational and industrial arts education provides Manitoba students opportunities to gain valuable real-world experience.”

River East Transcona School Division superintendent Kelly Barkman said the two projects receiving funding in his division will give students hands-on experience with industry-leading equipment.

“The electric vehicle will provide innovative learning concepts connected to environmental sustainability, renewable energy, physics, chemistry and math, and the new welding equipment will deliver opportunities for students as they use the most current equipment in the industry,” Barkman said.

“We are extremely grateful for the support to bring new technology into our division.”

Other projects receiving SSEEF funding include carpentry and woodworking technology at Frontier Collegiate, culinary arts equipment at Tec Voc and R.B. Russell schools in Winnipeg, and motion picture arts equipment at Sisler High School — among dozens of others.

