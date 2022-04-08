Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Vocational programs at Manitoba schools receive $1.4 million in funding

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 8, 2022 12:40 pm
MLA Wayne Ewasko. View image in full screen
MLA Wayne Ewasko. Wayne Ewasko / Facebook

Manitoba has announced new funding for industrial arts and vocational programs at schools across the province.

Education and Early Childhood Learning Minister Wayne Ewasko said Friday that the more than $1.4 million is to be used for technology upgrades through the Skills Strategy Equipment Enhancement Fund (SSEEF), which helps divisions buy the necessary equipment to be aligned with industry and workplace safety standards.

“We want all children and youth to have access to an array of opportunities, so every learner experiences success through high-quality education that prepares them for lifelong learning,” said Ewasko.

“Providing funding support to school divisions to purchase state-of-the-art equipment for technical vocational and industrial arts education provides Manitoba students opportunities to gain valuable real-world experience.”

Read more: Manitoba recognizes International Women’s Day with funding for career programs

Story continues below advertisement

River East Transcona School Division superintendent Kelly Barkman said the two projects receiving funding in his division will give students hands-on experience with industry-leading equipment.

Trending Stories

“The electric vehicle will provide innovative learning concepts connected to environmental sustainability, renewable energy, physics, chemistry and math, and the new welding equipment will deliver opportunities for students as they use the most current equipment in the industry,” Barkman said.

“We are extremely grateful for the support to bring new technology into our division.”

Other projects receiving SSEEF funding include carpentry and woodworking technology at Frontier Collegiate, culinary arts equipment at Tec Voc and R.B. Russell schools in Winnipeg, and motion picture arts equipment at Sisler High School — among dozens of others.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg high school students dedicate song to health-care workers' Winnipeg high school students dedicate song to health-care workers
Winnipeg high school students dedicate song to health-care workers – Mar 11, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Province of Manitoba tagManitoba schools tagRiver East Transcona School Division tagWayne Ewasko tagKelly Barkman tagSkills Strategy Equipment Enhancement Fund tagSSEEF tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers