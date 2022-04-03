Kelowna, BC’s Farming Karma Fruit Co. finds sweet success

Send this page to someone via email

At Farming Karma Fruit Co. it’s all about family. In three years they have transformed the 150-acre orchard into a sparkling success.

“We felt that there was a gap in the market here and we wanted to create something out of our fruit,” said Binny Boparai, Farming Karma Fruit Co.

“There are a lot of wineries and cideries and we wanted to create something that was a little unique.”

They created sparkling fruit juice and it’s what’s not inside the can, that sets them apart from other juice companies in the market.

“We don’t add any sugars to it, there’s no concentrates, there’s no preservatives,” said Avi Gill, Farming Karma.

“It’s literally real fruit juice from freshly squeezed apples, cherries, and pears in a can.”

The canned juice has been so well received that after three years in the market, they need to expand their canning facility. The new facility can fill 30 times the amount of cans they do now. In their current canning location, they can produce at least a million cans a year.

Currently, Farming Karma Fruit Co.’s products are carried in 3,000 stores across Canada. Now the company has launched a new adult beverage line called Farming Karma Spirit, which includes the original sparkling juice and five per cent vodka.