Okanagan businesses bracing for vaccine passport

As of Monday, proof of vaccination is mandatory for many non-essential services in the Okanagan and across the rest of BC including restaurant service, working out at a gym and going to indoor concerts. For many Okanagan businesses it means they are now on the frontlines of enforcing the provinces vaccine program. But As Megan Turcato reports, some of them are making operational changes so that their staff aren’t the ones having to be the enforcers.