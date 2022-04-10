Police seek witnesses of alleged attempt to lead 14-year-old-girl from subway station

Send this page to someone via email

Police are appealing to the public for help after a man attempted to lead a 14-year-old girl out of a Toronto subway station.

In a press release, police said officers were called on April 5 to respond to a suspicious incident in the Bloor Street West and Royal York Road area. They allege a 14-year-old girl was approached by a man inside a subway station.

“He put his arms around her and spoke to her while escorting her in his direction,” according to police.

The girl asked the man to let her go and someone who saw the interaction helped to pull the girl away. Police said the man then left the area.

He is described as white, medium build, clean shaven with short white hair. He was wearing a black baseball cap, black pants, a black hoodie and black puffer vest at the time of the alleged incident.

Police said he had black Puma shoes with a white Puma logo and was carrying a blue messenger bag with a black strap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.