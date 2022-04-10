Downtown shooting leaves one in critical condition: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a shooting in downtown Toronto left a man in critical condition.

In a tweet, police said several people called to report multiple gunshots and that somebody had been shot. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound and several casings.

The calls came around 7 p.m. Saturday night in the area of Dundas Street East and George Street, near Moss Park, police said.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a man to a local hospital in critical condition.

An updated is expected from Toronto Police on the shooting later Sunday.

