Downtown shooting leaves one in critical condition: Toronto police

Police are investigating after a shooting in downtown Toronto left a man in critical condition.
In a tweet, police said several people called to report multiple gunshots and that somebody had been shot. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound and several casings.
The calls came around 7 p.m. Saturday night in the area of Dundas Street East and George Street, near Moss Park, police said.
Trending Stories
Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a man to a local hospital in critical condition.
An updated is expected from Toronto Police on the shooting later Sunday.
Two bodies found in different parts of Toronto
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments