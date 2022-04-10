Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Downtown shooting leaves one in critical condition: Toronto police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 10, 2022 9:30 am
Police and paramedics respond at George Street and Dundas Street East. View image in full screen
Police and paramedics respond at George Street and Dundas Street East. Marc Cormier/Global News

Police are investigating after a shooting in downtown Toronto left a man in critical condition.

In a tweet, police said several people called to report multiple gunshots and that somebody had been shot. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound and several casings.

Read more: Man arrested in connection with homicide investigation in Toronto, police say

The calls came around 7 p.m. Saturday night in the area of Dundas Street East and George Street, near Moss Park, police said.

Trending Stories

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a man to a local hospital in critical condition.

An updated is expected from Toronto Police on the shooting later Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Two bodies found in different parts of Toronto' Two bodies found in different parts of Toronto
Two bodies found in different parts of Toronto
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto shooting tagToronto Paramedics tagDundas Street tagGeorge Street tagMoss Park tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers