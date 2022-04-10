IHIT called to Maple Ridge after fatal shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One man is dead after a shooting outside a gym in Maple Ridge late Saturday afternoon.

Police say it happened at 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Olympians gym at 226 Street and Lougheed Highway.

Mounties responded to “numerous” calls of shots fired, and arrived on scene to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man died from his injuries at the site.

Police said early evidence suggests the shooting was not random, however, it is not known if it is related to the Lower Mainland Gang Conflict.

Story continues below advertisement

Ridge Meadows RCMP will be working with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) on the file.

Police are looking for witnesses or dashcam footage shot in the area.