Crime

IHIT called to Maple Ridge after fatal shooting

By Catherine Garrett Global News
Posted April 10, 2022 12:11 pm
One man is dead after a fatal shooting in Maple Ridge. View image in full screen
One man is dead after a fatal shooting in Maple Ridge. Global News

One man is dead after a shooting outside a gym in Maple Ridge late Saturday afternoon.

Police say it happened at 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Olympians gym at 226 Street and Lougheed Highway.

Mounties responded to “numerous” calls of shots fired, and arrived on scene to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Trending Stories

The man died from his injuries at the site.

Police said early evidence suggests the shooting was not random, however, it is not known if it is related to the Lower Mainland Gang Conflict.

Ridge Meadows RCMP will be working with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) on the file.

Police are looking for witnesses or dashcam footage shot in the area.

