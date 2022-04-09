Menu

Crime

Victim of Surrey shooting dies, identified as 33-year-old White Rock man

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 9, 2022 7:11 pm
Click to play video: 'IHIT called in after 33-year-old shot in Surrey home' IHIT called in after 33-year-old shot in Surrey home
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in after a an overnight shooting in Surrey at 152A Street and 24th Avenue.

Homicide investigators say the victim of a shooting in Surrey on Wednesday has died of his injuries.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has identified the man as 33-year-old David Goldstein of White Rock. Goldstein died Friday, according to IHIT.

Read more: Homicide team called to Surrey, B.C. after another shooting

Police say Goldstein was shot at a home near 24 Avenue and 152A Street around 1:30 a.m.

He was rushed to hospital with critical injuries. At the time, police said he was not expected to survive.

Police say the shooting does not appear to be random or connected to the ongoing regional gang conflict.

Read more: Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Surrey shooting

Investigators are now working to develop a timeline of events, and want to speak with anyone who knew Goldstein or is familiar with the activities within the house.

Police are also looking for any video shot in the area of 24 Avenue and 152 A Street around 1:30 a.m. on April 6.

