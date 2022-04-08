Menu

Crime

Watchdog investigating police-involved shooting of man in crisis in Surrey, B.C.

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted April 8, 2022 6:08 pm
Surrey RCMP, fire crews and members of the Independent Investigations Office at the scene of a police-involved shooting of a man during a wellness check in Surrey, B.C., on April 8, 2022. View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP, fire crews and members of the Independent Investigations Office at the scene of a police-involved shooting of a man during a wellness check in Surrey, B.C., on April 8, 2022. Shane MacKichan

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was fatally shot by Surrey RCMP during a wellness check Friday.

Surrey RCMP said they were called to a residence in the 13200-block of 108 Avenue just after 10 a.m. to check on the man, who had threatened self-harm with a weapon while in a “public place.”

The man was found inside the residence, RCMP said, and was in possession of a weapon when “shots were fired by police.” The man later died of his injuries in hospital.

Surrey RCMP did not say what prompted police to fire upon the man, who has not been identified, or how many officers opened fire.

Read more: ‘We are stuck’: B.C.’s civilian-led police watchdog reports staffing problems

The Independent Investigations Office, which is tasked with determining if police actions that result in injury or death are lawful, has been notified and is now leading the investigation.

No further information will be released by RCMP, the force said.

The IIO has yet to comment on the incident beyond confirming they were on the scene.

The area surrounding the scene remains closed off as evidence is gathered by investigators.

The incident marks the second fatal police-involved shooting in Surrey this month after a man died of injuries he sustained while fleeing a failed armed robbery on April 1.

B.C.’s police watchdog agency called in after fatal police-involved shooting in Surrey
