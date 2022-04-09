Jason Kenney urges UCP to back him or risk election loss to Alberta NDP

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Jason Kenney is urging United Conservative members to back him in the upcoming leadership review to avoid fracturing the party and handing Alberta to the Opposition NDP in the next election.

Kenney, in a speech in Red Deer on Saturday, reminded party members that he has never lost an election, and that he left federal politics to return to Alberta to unify rival conservative parties and defeat the NDP in 2019.

He says anger over difficult decisions he had to make to fight COVID-19 are splintering the party and that it’s time to look forward, not back.

Almost 60,000 party members will soon be receiving ballots in the mail to vote in a scheduled review of Kenney’s leadership.

If Kenney fails to get majority support, a leadership race must be called.

Kenney says he will step down if that is the case, but says if he wins he expects everyone, including dissidents, to rally behind him.