Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Jason Kenney urges UCP to back him or risk election loss to Alberta NDP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 9, 2022 2:25 pm
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney provides details on sustainable helicopter air ambulance funding in Calgary, Alta., Friday, March 25, 2022. View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney provides details on sustainable helicopter air ambulance funding in Calgary, Alta., Friday, March 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRES / Jeff McIntosh

Premier Jason Kenney is urging United Conservative members to back him in the upcoming leadership review to avoid fracturing the party and handing Alberta to the Opposition NDP in the next election.

Kenney, in a speech in Red Deer on Saturday, reminded party members that he has never lost an election, and that he left federal politics to return to Alberta to unify rival conservative parties and defeat the NDP in 2019.

He says anger over difficult decisions he had to make to fight COVID-19 are splintering the party and that it’s time to look forward, not back.

Trending Stories

Read more: Brian Jean withdraws arbitration ahead of Kenney’s leadership review

Almost 60,000 party members will soon be receiving ballots in the mail to vote in a scheduled review of Kenney’s leadership.

Story continues below advertisement

If Kenney fails to get majority support, a leadership race must be called.

Kenney says he will step down if that is the case, but says if he wins he expects everyone, including dissidents, to rally behind him.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Jason Kenney tagUCP tagUnited Conservative Party tagJason Kenney leadership review tagUCP leadership review tagUCP leadership tagUCP Leadership Vote tagUCP SGM tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers