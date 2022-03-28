Menu

Politics

Kenney interviewed by RCMP in criminal probe tied to 2017 UCP leadership race

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 28, 2022 5:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Jason Kenney says he was interviewed by RCMP in criminal probe tied to 2017 UCP leadership race' Jason Kenney says he was interviewed by RCMP in criminal probe tied to 2017 UCP leadership race
When answering questions from reporters on Monday, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said he was interviewed by RCMP as part of an investigation into potential criminal identity fraud in the 2017 United Conservative Party leadership contest.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he has been interviewed by RCMP as part of an investigation into potential criminal identity fraud in the 2017 United Conservative Party leadership contest.

Kenney, answering questions from reporters, says he did one interview with Mounties at their request and remains confident his campaign team followed all the rules.

READ MORE: Kenney political foe fears mail-in leadership vote will be rampant with fraud

The police investigation is one of two probes into the 2017 vote, which saw Kenney defeat his main rival Brian Jean to win the top job in the party and eventually become premier.

Election officials have investigated improper donations to the campaign of another candidate, Jeff Callaway, and levied thousands of dollars in fines.

READ MORE: Alberta government firing election commissioner who was investigating leadership

Well after the race was over, it became known that Callaway’s team worked behind the scenes with Kenney supporters as Callaway publicly disparaged Jean before quitting the race to support Kenney.

Kenney says he had no knowledge or participation in illegal donations.

Click to play video: 'Alberta RCMP asked to look into 2017 UCP leadership race' Alberta RCMP asked to look into 2017 UCP leadership race
The Canadian Press
