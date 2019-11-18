Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton November 18 2019 8:46pm 01:26 Man investigating UCP leadership race losing his job The man investigating the UCP leadership race is about to be let go. The Kenney government says the office of the election commissioner will still exist but it’s being moved. Tom Vernon explains. Alberta government firing election commissioner who was investigating leadership <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6186678/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6186678/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?