Edmonton Oilers put streak on the line against 1st place Avs

The Edmonton Oilers clash with the league-leading Colorado Avalanche Saturday night at Rogers Place (630 CHED, Face-off Show 6;30 p.m., game at 8 p.m.).

The Avs have won 51 of their 71 games this season and are riding a five-game win streak. The Oilers have won six straight.

“All you have to do is look at the NHL standings for motivation for tonight’s game,” said head coach Jay Woodcroft. “Our players have put the work in to feel confident. That confidence is a feeling you earn through hard work.

“Now saying that, I think we’re a humble group. We’re not putting too much emphasis on things that have happened before. Our focus and attention is trying to improve a little bit each day.”

The Oilers have allowed just four goals in their last three games and have been able to earn victories even when the tide has turned against them.

“Hockey is a game of momentum. There are different shifts in the game. Being able to bend but not break is really important,” said winger Zach Hyman. “As a good team, even when you’re not at your best, if you’re able to find ways to win — that makes you a great team. I think of late we’ve able to do that.”

“The first thing would be getting some big saves from our goaltenders and then just relying on our structure defensively,” said defenceman Duncan Keith.

The Oilers expected lineup is:

Kane – McDavid – Puljujarvi

Hyman – Draisaitl – Yamamoto

Foegele – Nugent-Hopkins – Ryan

Brassard – McLeod – Kassian

Nurse – Ceci

Keith – Bouchard

Kulak – Barrie

Koskinen

A win over the Avalanche would give the Oilers a team-record tenth straight victory on home ice.