Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers winger Evander Kane fined for kneeing Los Angeles Kings defenceman

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 8, 2022 3:29 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Recent news and highlights about the Edmonton Oilers.

Edmonton Oilers winger Evander Kane has been fined US$5,000 by the NHL for kneeing.

The incident involving Kings defenceman Sean Durzi occurred in the second period of Thursday’s game in Los Angeles.

Read more: Mike Smith backstops Edmonton Oilers to 6th-straight win

The fine, which is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement, will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Kane was assessed a minor penalty on the play as the Oilers went on to secure a 3-2 victory.

The controversial forward signed with Edmonton for the rest of the season back in January after having previous his seven-year, $49-million deal voided by the San Jose Sharks following suspensions due to COVID-19 protocol violations, a bankruptcy and self-confessed gambling problems.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Evander Kane wants to add to Oilers organization in positive way: ‘You live and you learn’' Evander Kane wants to add to Oilers organization in positive way: ‘You live and you learn’

The biggest headlines of his career, however, came from allegations of abuse lodged by his ex-wife. Kane has denied the allegations, which were not proven in court. He has custody of the former couple’s daughter.

Read more: Evander Kane hoping for fresh start with Edmonton Oilers

The 30-year-old has mostly stayed out of trouble since arriving in Edmonton, putting up 16 goals and 29 points in 33 games.

The Oilers are an impressive 21-9-3 since signing Kane, good for second in the NHL with 45 points over that span to sit second in the Pacific Division behind the Calgary Flames.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
NHL tagHockey tagEdmonton sports tagEdmonton Oilers tagLos Angeles Kings tagEvander Kane tagsean durzi tagEvander Kane fine tagEvander Kane fined tagEvander Kane kneeing tagEvander Kane knees Sean Durzi tagNHL fine tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers