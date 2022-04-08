Mike Smith backstops Edmonton Oilers to 6th-straight win

Evan Bouchard had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers secured a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings Thursday night.
The Oilers have won six in a row for the first time since December 2015. They move three points ahead of the Kings for second in the Pacific Division.
The Oilers outplayed the Kings in the first period and grabbed the lead at the 3:17 mark. Bouchard found Connor McDavid blazing down the left side. He beat Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick short side for his 42nd goal of the season, extending his point streak to 15 games.
The Kings pulled even early in the second. They forced a turnover inside the Oilers’ blue line, allowing Trevor Moore to break in for a shorthanded goal.
The Kings outshot the Oilers 17-10 in the second but Edmonton had the lead going to the third. Oilers forward Derek Ryan set up Warren Foegele for his 10th with 4:34 left in the second.
Four minutes into the third, Bouchard blasted a point shot past Quick for his first goal since Jan. 27. The Kings came right back on a goal by Viktor Arvidsson.
With Quick pulled in the final two minutes, Arvidsson blasted a one-timer from the left side. Oilers netminder Mike Smith got across to make the save.
Smith finished with 31 saves. He stopped 93 of 97 shots in going 3-0 on the road trip.
The Oilers (42-25-5) will host Colorado on Saturday.
