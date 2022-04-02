Edmonton Oilers win 9th straight at Rogers Place

The Edmonton Oilers tied a team record with their ninth straight home win thanks to a 6-5 overtime decision over the St. Louis Blues Friday night at Rogers Place.

The Oilers had a 4-1 lead after an action-packed, turnover-filled first period. Zach Hyman started it off with a goal just 1:50 into the game. Pavel Buchnevich replied with a wrap around goal for the Blues.

Hyman grabbed the puck behind the net and spun in front for his second of the night just prior to the five-minute mark of the period. Evander Kane tallied shorthanded, then Connor McDavid tapped in a rebound to chase Blues goalie Jordan Binnington. He allowed four goals on 12 shots in 12:30.

The Blues came out strong in the second and got an early goal from Robert Thomas. Later, Brayden Schenn pulled St. Louis within one with a five-hole shot on Mike Smith. Darnell Nurse swooped in front and flipped in the rebound of an Evander Kane shot to make it 5-3 Edmonton after two.

Buchnevich struck for his second of the game early in the third. With 11:24 to go, Ivan Barbashev knifed in a pass from Ryan O’Reilly to make it 5-5.

In overtime, Smith made a big save on Nick Leddy. The Oilers took the puck the other way. Leon Draisaitl feathered a pass to McDavid, who tapped the winner past Ville Husso.

The Oilers, 39-25-5, will play in Anaheim on Sunday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 4:30 p.m., game at 6 p.m.).