Sports

Edmonton Oilers win 9th straight at Rogers Place

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted April 2, 2022 12:03 am

The Edmonton Oilers tied a team record with their ninth straight home win thanks to a 6-5 overtime decision over the St. Louis Blues Friday night at Rogers Place.

The Oilers had a 4-1 lead after an action-packed, turnover-filled first period. Zach Hyman started it off with a goal just 1:50 into the game. Pavel Buchnevich replied with a wrap around goal for the Blues.

Hyman grabbed the puck behind the net and spun in front for his second of the night just prior to the five-minute mark of the period. Evander Kane tallied shorthanded, then Connor McDavid tapped in a rebound to chase Blues goalie Jordan Binnington. He allowed four goals on 12 shots in 12:30.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers outlast L.A. Kings in shootout

The Blues came out strong in the second and got an early goal from Robert Thomas. Later, Brayden Schenn pulled St. Louis within one with a five-hole shot on Mike Smith. Darnell Nurse swooped in front and flipped in the rebound of an Evander Kane shot to make it 5-3 Edmonton after two.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers crush Coyotes 6-1

Buchnevich struck for his second of the game early in the third. With 11:24 to go, Ivan Barbashev knifed in a pass from Ryan O’Reilly to make it 5-5.

In overtime, Smith made a big save on Nick Leddy. The Oilers took the puck the other way. Leon Draisaitl feathered a pass to McDavid, who tapped the winner past Ville Husso.

The Oilers, 39-25-5, will play in Anaheim on Sunday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 4:30 p.m., game at 6 p.m.).

