Edmonton Oilers crush Coyotes 6-1

Send this page to someone via email

Ryan McLeod had two goals and an assist for his first career three-point game as the Edmonton Oilers blasted the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 Monday night at Rogers Place.

The Oilers, who have won seven straight at home, scored on their first shot of the night just past the four-minute mark. Oilers captain Connor McDavid showed exquisite patience in front and lifted a backhand past Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka for his 36th goal of the season.

Ryan McLeod made it 2-0 when his pass from behind the net banked in off Vejmelka. The Coyotes got one back on the power play. Clayton Keller’s pass ticked off an Oilers defender and eluded Edmonton netminder Mikko Koskinen.

The Oilers poured it on in the second. McLeod split the defence and put a backhand under Vejmelka for a power-play goal. Warren Foegele banged in a Tyson Barrie rebound for his ninth and then Zack Hyman made it 5-1 with his 22nd.

Story continues below advertisement

Koskinen did his part with by extending his left leg for a great save off Keller.

Oilers forward Evander Kane had his name all over the scoresheet. He took a coincidental penalty with Dyson Mayo in the final minute of the second. In the third, he was slapped with three minors in the first seven minutes.

Oilers winger Jesse Puljujarvi set up Leon Draisaitl for a tap-in with just over 10 minutes to go. It was Draisaitl’s 48th goal of the season.

McDavid stretched his point streak to 10 games. Puljujarvi had two assists.

The Oilers (37-25-5) will host the L.A. Kings on Wednesday.