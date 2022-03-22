Edmonton Oilers lose back-and-forth game to Dallas Stars

Send this page to someone via email

The Dallas Stars scored two quick goals late in the third to pull out a 5-3 over the Edmonton Oilers Tuesday night.

The Oilers played a strong first period and took the lead when Kailer Yamamoto deflected Evan Bouchard’s point shot past Stars netminder Jake Oettinger. It was Yamamoto’s 17 goal of the season and his sixth in the last seven games.

The Stars jumped ahead with two goals 1:20 apart in the second. Jason Roberston took a pass from Jamie Benn and recorded his 31st, then Joe Pavelski tapped in a power-play rebound.

Dallas looked to add to the lead, but Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen came up with several big saves, including an extended pad stop on Benn. Less than a minute after that, Koskinen denied Benn on a breakaway.

With Devin Shore in the penalty box in the third, Oilers captain Connor McDavid set up Evander Kane for a shorthanded goal. Shore came out of the box and set up Draisaitl for his 42nd, giving the Oilers two goals in 43 seconds.

Dallas came back with goals 24 seconds apart. Roope Hintz scored on a breakaway, then Denis Gurianov converted a pass from Tyler Seguin to make it 4-3 Stars with 4:58 to go. Seguin added a late empty-netter.

The Oilers (35-24-5) will host San Jose on Thursday.