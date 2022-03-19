Edmonton Oilers dump Devils for 5th straight win

The Edmonton Oilers scored three goals in a span of 3:48 in the third period on the way to a 6-3 win over the New Jersey Devils Saturday afternoon at Rogers Place.
It capped a 5-0 homestand for the Oilers.
The Oilers started quickly. With goalie Jon Gillies caught out of position, Leon Draisaitl crammed in his 41st of the season just 1:11 into the game. Gillies came up big less than 30 seconds later, stopping Warren Foegele on a breakaway. The Devils played well after that and tied the game on a breakaway by Jesper Bratt.
Mikko Koskinen made some big saves to keep it 1-1 in the second period. Late in the second, Evander Kane stuffed home a wraparound for his 11th. It wasn’t initially ruled a goal on the ice, but video review showed the puck crossed the line before hitting Gillies’ pad.
Bratt tied it 26 seconds into the third when he banked a shot from the side of the net in off Koskinen. Less than three minutes later, Bratt was stopped on a breakaway, but Nico Hischier shoveled home the rebound to put the Devils up 3-2.
Tyson Barrie would tie it with 10:56 left. He fired a bad angle shot over Gillies’ shoulder. Kane swept in a power play goal to restore the Oilers lead with 7:57 to go. Only 49 seconds later, Leon Draisaitl’s pass went in off Zach Hyman’s skate. It was Hyman’s 21st of the season. Connor McDavid added an empty netter to give him a goal in five straight games.
The Oilers, 35-23-4, will visit the Colorado Avalanche on Monday (630 CHED, Face-off Show 6 p.m., game at 7:30 p.m.).
