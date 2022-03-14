Goaltender Mikko Koskinen stays focused as Edmonton Oilers push for playoffs

This might be the best goaltender Mikko Koskinen has played since he joined the Edmonton Oilers in the summer of 2018.

Just don’t ask him about it.

“It doesn’t matter. Past is past. Tomorrow is a new game. When you start thinking about what happened in the past, you’re going to lose the next game. It’s not really helpful,” said Koskinen after Monday’s practice.

Koskinen will be in goal again Tuesday night when the Oilers host Detroit. Since Jan. 22, he’s gone 9-1-2 with a .922 save percentage. But personal stats are another thing you’re not going to catch him talking about.

“I’m only interested about the standings, where we stand. We need to be in the playoffs to win the Stanley Cup,” said Koskinen. “You know after the game if you played well or not. You could have an 85 save percentage after the game and still played well, or maybe 92 and you didn’t play that well.”

Read more: Edmonton Oilers score tense overtime win over Capitals

“He’s been dialed in,” said forward Kailer Yamamoto. “It’s been nice to see from him. I’m happy he’s been having the success he’s been having lately.”

Koskinen is now the Oilers go-to guy in net as they try to nail down a playoff spot. However, Koskinen carries some baggage. He has the reputation of his game falling off the more often he plays; a reputation that he doesn’t feel he deserves.

“I think that’s something you guys pretty much made up in your heads. I’m not going to buy that,” said Koskinen.

“He’s not worried about doing anyone else’s job other than his own. I’ve been impressed with his level of concentration and focus on just trying to play his part,” explained head coach Jay Woodcroft. “Game in, game out, he gives his team a chance to win.”

“For me, it feels like we’re playing tighter. We’re taking time and space away which makes the reads easier for me,” added Koskinen.

The Oilers host Detroit Tuesday night. 630 CHED has the Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m. and the game at 7 p.m.

