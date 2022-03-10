Menu

Sports

Edmonton Oilers sign defenceman Markus Niemelainen to two-year contract extension

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 10, 2022 4:49 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Recent news and highlights about the Edmonton Oilers.

The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Markus Niemelainen to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of US$762,000.

The first year of the agreement is a two-way contract, while the second year is a one-way deal.

The 23-year-old Niemelainen has appeared in 20 games with the Oilers this season, posting one assist, four penalty minutes and a minus-5 plus/minus rating.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers score tense overtime win over Capitals

The six-foot-six, 190-pound defenceman has two goals and five assists over 23 games this season with the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors.

Niemelainen, from Kuopio, Finland, was selected by Edmonton in the third round, 63 overall, in the 2016 NHL draft.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
