Edmonton Oilers lose 3-1 in Monday’s Battle of Alberta

Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves as the Calgary Flames downed the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 Monday night.

The Flames are 14-1-1 in their last 16 games.

The Oilers had two power plays in the first period, but the Flames had the better chances.

Calgary forward Tyler Toffoli tried to maneuver around Edmonton goaltender Mikko Koskinen on a breakaway, but his backhand hit the side of the net. On the Oilers’ next power play, Flames forward Elias Lindholm took a shot on a two-on-one but hit the outside of the post.

The Flames took the lead on the man advantage six-and-a-half minutes into the second. Matthew Tkachuk worked the puck in front to Toffoli, who potted his 15th goal of the season. Toffoli would strike again less than four minutes later to make it 2-0 Flames.

The Oilers got a break five minutes into the third. The puck bounced off the referee to Edmonton forward Derek Ryan. His shot was stopped by Markstrom, but the Oilers’ Devin Shore was there to bury the rebound.

Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau took advantage of a turnover by Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse to score on a breakaway with 2:53 left.

“We’re obviously missing guys,” Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl said after the game. “But every team goes through that, so that’s not an excuse.

“I don’t think it’s ever a question of competing or battle level. We’re playing our hearts out. If you score one goal, you’re not going to win very many games.”

The Oilers were 0 for 4 on the power play while the Flames were 1 for 4.

“I thought the 20 players that we dressed gave us everything that they had,” Oilers interim head coach Jay Woodcroft said. “It was a competitive game versus a good team.

"We're going to continue to work at our game and work to get healthy as well."

Koskinen finished with 26 saves.

The Oilers (30-22-4) will start a five-game homestand against Washington on Wednesday.

“It’s one game,” Woodcroft said. “We’re going to work to correct a few things. In our team game, we’re going to work to get healthy… Our preparation and focus is now on the Washington Capitals.”

–With files from James Dunn, 630 CHED