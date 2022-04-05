Golden Bears forward Noah Philp signs 1-year contract with Edmonton Oilers

Send this page to someone via email

Two days after helping the University of Alberta Golden Bears capture a silver medal at the U Sports men’s hockey national championship, forward Noah Philp has signed a National Hockey League contract.

The Edmonton Oilers announced Tuesday that the club had signed the 23-year-old Canmore, Alta., native to a one-year deal that officially begins next season.

“Philp will join the (Oilers’ American Hockey League affiliate) Bakersfield Condors on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the year,” the Oilers said in a news release.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers trounce Ducks; Draisaitl gets 50th goal

Philp scored eight goals and collected three assists in eight games with the Golden Bears in his third season at the University of Alberta. In four playoff games this season, the six-foot-three forward put up an impressive 10 points with the team.

Story continues below advertisement

Despite losing in the U Sports final to the Universite de Quebec-Trois Rivieres Patriotes, the Golden Bears won the Canada West title.

1:38 Golden Bears go for 17th University Cup gold win Golden Bears go for 17th University Cup gold win

Before playing university-level hockey, Philp spent time playing in the Western Hockey League where he collected 166 points in 259 games with the Kootenay Ice and Seattle Thunderbirds.

READ MORE: Rockets fall to Thunderbirds as Philp gets hat-trick in goal-filled affair

Last month, Philp was interviewed for radio on 630 CHED’s Inside Sports with Reid Wilkins. He was asked how he would describe what kind of hockey player he is.

“I think I’m a good playmaker and I think over the past few years I’ve improved my skating a little bit,” he said at the time. “I just try to create some offence.

Story continues below advertisement

“One of my biggest strengths is just reading the play and making things happen.”

READ MORE: Penguins star Sidney Crosby joins NHL’s 500-goal club

Philp told Wilkins his favourite hockey player to watch has always been Pittsburgh Penguins centre Sidney Crosby.

“I just love it because he works on his game so hard and you can see that all the work he puts in behind the scenes really translates, and that’s always been inspiring to me.”

Advertisement