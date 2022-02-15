Menu

Sports

Penguins star Sidney Crosby joins NHL’s 500-goal club

By The Staff The Associated Press
Posted February 15, 2022 9:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Is Sidney Crosby the best hockey player of all time?' Is Sidney Crosby the best hockey player of all time?
Should NHL hockey player Sidney Crosby be mentioned in the same breath as Wayne Gretzky or Gordie Howe? Author Gare Joyce argued his merits in his new book ‘Most Valuable.’ – Oct 29, 2019

Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby is the latest member of the NHL’s 500-goal club.

Crosby reached the mark with a power-play goal in the first period of Tuesday night’s game against Philadelphia.

Read more: Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby tests positive for COVID-19

Crosby is the 46th player in NHL history to reach the 500-goal plateau and the 18th to do it with one franchise. He is the second Penguin to score 500 goals, joining Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux.

A fan holds up a sign recognizing the 500th goal after Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby, (87) scored his 500th NHL career goal against the Philadelphia Flyers, during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) View image in full screen
A fan holds up a sign recognizing the 500th goal after Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby, (87) scored his 500th NHL career goal against the Philadelphia Flyers, during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic). KS

Crosby beat Flyers goalie Carter Hart with a shot from just above the goal line at 16:34 of the first period. Longtime teammate Evgeni Malkin fed Crosby, who gave Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead.

Crosby’s milestone also marked his 50th career goal against the Flyers. The three-time Stanley Cup winner has 50 goals and 67 assists in his career against Pittsburgh’s cross-state rivals.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
