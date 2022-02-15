Penguins star Sidney Crosby joins NHL’s 500-goal club

Send this page to someone via email

Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby is the latest member of the NHL’s 500-goal club.

Crosby reached the mark with a power-play goal in the first period of Tuesday night’s game against Philadelphia.

Crosby is the 46th player in NHL history to reach the 500-goal plateau and the 18th to do it with one franchise. He is the second Penguin to score 500 goals, joining Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux.

View image in full screen A fan holds up a sign recognizing the 500th goal after Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby, (87) scored his 500th NHL career goal against the Philadelphia Flyers, during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic). KS

Crosby beat Flyers goalie Carter Hart with a shot from just above the goal line at 16:34 of the first period. Longtime teammate Evgeni Malkin fed Crosby, who gave Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead.

Story continues below advertisement

Crosby’s milestone also marked his 50th career goal against the Flyers. The three-time Stanley Cup winner has 50 goals and 67 assists in his career against Pittsburgh’s cross-state rivals.

Check out the breakdown of Sidney Crosby's 500 career goals ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ne0K6E6Gdz — Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) February 16, 2022

Another milestone for Sidney Crosby! 🎉 He's the third-active player to reach the 500-goal mark. 👏 pic.twitter.com/y8n9ghPPfM — NHL (@NHL) February 16, 2022

Story continues below advertisement