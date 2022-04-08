Menu

Environment

Guilbeault asks Alberta minister to ‘correct’ column on emissions reduction

By Bob Weber The Canadian Press
Posted April 8, 2022 11:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Ottawa unveils plans to slash emissions more than 40 per cent by 2030' Ottawa unveils plans to slash emissions more than 40 per cent by 2030
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has unveiled his latest blueprint to get greener. From the carbon tax to zero-emission vehicles, Abigail Bimman breaks down what's in the 271-page climate plan, how Ottawa hopes to pull it off, and the concerns over the multi-billion dollar timeline. – Mar 29, 2022

Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault has written a letter to his Alberta counterpart to correct what he calls errors in Jason Nixon’s recent newspaper column.

Earlier this week, an Alberta newspaper published an op-ed by Nixon in which he called the new federal plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions “insane.”

READ MORE: Alberta premier calls Ottawa’s greenhouse gas targets ‘nuts’; pledges to fight them

In his letter, sent Friday, Guilbeault says Nixon misread a graph and got his facts wrong.

“I want to correct the record on what this plan does and does not do,” he writes.

The first sentence of Nixon’s column, published Saturday, read “Alberta will not accept production cuts in the insane climate plan released by the Liberal-NDP coalition.”

He backs that up with reference to numbers pulled from the federal document. He writes they prove the federal plan is an attempt to reduce oil and gas production and economic activity in Alberta that would destroy the province’s quality of life.

Trending Stories

That’s not what the numbers say, wrote Guilbeault.

READ MORE: Canada must slash emissions by 42% to hit new 2030 targets, climate plan says

The reductions Nixon points to refer instead to the differences in projected production with and without the emissions reduction plan. The plan actually allows the oilpatch to increase output, he said.

“Oil production could grow by about one million barrels per day and emissions would remain aligned with Canada’s 2030 goal of 40 to 45 per cent reductions relative to 2005. The plan is focused on cutting the emissions.”

Guilbeault points out the direction is shared by industry groups such as the Oilsands Pathways Alliance, a coalition of major oilsands producers.

“Informed public debates cannot happen when fundamental facts are entirely mischaracterized by public officials,” he wrote. “I respectfully request that you please correct the public record.”

Nixon stood by his comments Friday.

“A production cut below projected growth is still a cut,” he said in an email through his spokesman, calling the emissions caps a “masquerade.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
