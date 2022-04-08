Helping Okanagan seniors find shared accommodations is goal of new pilot program

Send this page to someone via email

A new pilot program launched by a Kelowna-based company could be one solution for affordable housing options for seniors.

Called Companion Housing, the program from Happipad helps match seniors with other seniors or families in an effort for the two parties to share accommodation.

“Our seniors are often their lowest-income individuals, but they’re often paying the highest rents, especially living in independent living in seniors housing,” said Happipad founder Cailan Libby. “We’ve seen seniors paying $3,00, $4,000 or $5,000 a month to live in a one-bedroom apartment, and we just don’t think it’s fair.”

“We’ve seen increasing demand across the country for seniors who are looking for affordable housing, but they don’t want to live alone and there are not many options out there,” Libby added.

Story continues below advertisement

Happipad has partnered with the Kelowna Seniors Outreach and Resource Centre to help kick off the program.

“The whole idea is that we want to find other members of our community. It could be families, it could be other seniors, it could be other people living alone who want someone to share their house with, to maybe get some extra income, some extra company,” Libby said.

The program comes amid an expensive and tight housing market, which makes it extra challenging for seniors on fixed incomes.

“The senior housing options in our city are very expensive and sometimes they don’t provide the type of living experience that these seniors want,” Libby said.

“Many of them are still active, still healthy. They don’t want to be isolated in a seniors housing facility.”

2:15 Concerns about high rent at new Nanaimo seniors’ housing complex Concerns about high rent at new Nanaimo seniors’ housing complex – Jan 6, 2022

Sylvia Phillips, 84, is hoping to find a more affordable place to live using the Companion Housing program.

Story continues below advertisement

The West Kelowna senior currently lives in a retirement complex, but, with the rising costs of living, her rent is quickly becoming unaffordable.

“That leaves me with no money for other things in life,” Phillips told Global News. “Finding good accommodation in itself is a problem. Finding good affordable accommodation is impossible.”

In addition to more affordable rent, Phillips is also looking to get into a household

“I would love to live with a family. If that’s not possible, living with whoever they choose for me, provided we are compatible, “Phillips said.

“I have no apprehension of associating and mixing with young people, old people. I would like to be part of a home because I’m one of 10 children and I grew up that way. And I believe that that way of living becomes rewarding.”

Read more: Society of Hope working on more affordable rental units for Kelowna

The concept of intergenerational shared accommodation is commonplace in western Europe, and Happipad is hoping it takes off here as well.

“It’s not very common in Canada, you know. We are kind of breaking some ice with this idea,” Libby said.

“But we believe if people are presented with a compelling program, that there will be an appetite and that people will love this program.”

Story continues below advertisement

He added that seniors often make great tenants.

“You’re having probably the best tenant you’ll ever have,” Libby said. “Someone responsible, someone who wants to help clean the household.

“If you have children, they can play with the children. They really want to be just like a family member that wants to be integrated. They want to contribute, and they’re going to be responsible, be quiet. Just a great person to have around the house.”

2:15 Concerns about high rent at new Nanaimo seniors’ housing complex Concerns about high rent at new Nanaimo seniors’ housing complex – Jan 6, 2022

Phillips said her ideal household would be one where she could contribute like all other family members.

“Whether it be gardening, cooking, housekeeping, doing windows,” she said. ” No matter what it is, whatever makes the home tick.”

You can check out the Happipad Website for more information.

Story continues below advertisement

Seniors interested in registering can reach out to the Seniors Outreach and Resource Centre by calling 250-861-6180 or calling Happipad at 778-760-4511.

3:48 B.C. advocate for seniors says care home isolation can be ‘inhuman’ B.C. advocate for seniors says care home isolation can be ‘inhuman’ – Nov 3, 2020