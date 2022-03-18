Society of Hope working on more affordable rental units for Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

A non-profit organization in Kelowna is continuing its work on creating new affordable rental housing in the city.

The Society of Hope said the wheels are turning for it’s next project in Kelowna’s north end, named Pleasantvale 2.

“The thing about this site is it’s always been affordable housing, from the longest memory, and for us to stay in the neighbourhood, and carry that legacy forward (is great),” said Luke Stacks, Society of Hope’s executive director.

“We are going to (add) 150 homes here.”

Stack said the homes that will be built in Kelowna’s north end will be a great addition to the neighborhood, creating a more diverse and inclusive area.

“I’m a big believer in integrated housing, where everyone should have an opportunity to live in a neighbourhood no matter your income level,” said Stack.

“I think its healthy for our community to have people on modest incomes and stronger incomes — that is what a community is.”

The new buildings will be built next to Society of Hopes existing Pleasantvale, 471 units of affordable rentals, for both seniors and families.

“I’m super grateful to have a place like this, I would not be able to afford to live in Kelowna otherwise,” said Susan Monroe, a Pleasantvale resident.

However, the new site is not without a bit of controversy.

The development will force the removal of some long-standing trees which nearby residents say they don’t want to see go — especially the large tree in the middle of the property.

“I really think they should rethink their plans. That subalpine spruce that’s there is rare. There’s not another one in the neighbourhood like it and its home to an awful lot of animals,” Monroe told Global News on Friday.

Stack said four of the trees on the property are incorporated into the building plans but not the tree in contention.

“Through neighbourhood consultation and working with the City of Kelowna, we are very pleased to say we are protecting four of our heritage trees and it will be part of a senior garden,” said Stack.

Stack will be retiring from his role at the Society of Hope at the end of May – he’s been serving as the society’s executive director for over 30 years.

He has high hopes for the society and it’s future works.

“I hope we grow in the next few years from 700 units to 900 (affordable rental) units. I have every confidence our staff will continue looking for opportunities to serve our community in this area,” said Stack.

He expects construction on Pleasantvale 2 to begin at the end of 2022.