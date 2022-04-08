Menu

Crime

15-year-old in custody after unconfirmed reports of armed person at N.B. school

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 8, 2022 11:59 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: April 8' Global News Morning New Brunswick: April 8
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global New Brunswick.

Police in New Brunswick say a 15-year-old is in custody following unconfirmed reports of an armed person at a school in Saint John.

The Saint John Police Force tweeted today that they were searching Simonds High School after reports of an armed person on the premises.

Police say there are no reports of injuries and the school is no longer in lockdown, though they say officers are still on site.

Story continues below advertisement

The force says its major crimes unit is investigating.

Read more: Coroner’s inquest launched after death of 24-year-old inmate in N.B.

Officials are asking parents to follow directions from the local school district.

Simonds High School is about eight kilometres northeast of downtown Saint John.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
