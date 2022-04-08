15-year-old in custody after unconfirmed reports of armed person at N.B. school

Send this page to someone via email

Police in New Brunswick say a 15-year-old is in custody following unconfirmed reports of an armed person at a school in Saint John.

The Saint John Police Force tweeted today that they were searching Simonds High School after reports of an armed person on the premises.

Police say there are no reports of injuries and the school is no longer in lockdown, though they say officers are still on site.

Update – Simonds High School

-the school has been cleared

-lockdown is lifted

-police remain at scene

-Major Crime is investigating

-parents should follow directions of the school district

-further information will follow — Saint John Police (@saintjohnpolice) April 8, 2022

The force says its major crimes unit is investigating.

Officials are asking parents to follow directions from the local school district.

Simonds High School is about eight kilometres northeast of downtown Saint John.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2022.