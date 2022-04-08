Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Police seek witnesses after multi-vehicle crash in King, Ont. leaves man seriously injured

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 8, 2022 11:46 am
A York Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police cruiser. File / Global News

York Regional Police say they’re looking to speak with witnesses after a multi-vehicle crash in the Township of King, Ont., on Thursday morning.

The multi-vehicle crash at King Road, west of Bathurst Street, was reported at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday

Police said that a grey Lexus collided with a transport truck and that three other vehicles were involved after the initial crash.

Trending Stories

Read more: Witnesses sought in Mississauga shooting that injured 16-year-old boy

The 24-year-old driver of the Lexus, an Ajax resident, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

His condition has improved, and he’s now expected to survive.

No other injuries were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said they continue to investigate.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage can contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7704 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crash tagCollision tagYork Regional Police tagAjax tagYork Police tagMulti-vehicle crash tagKing Township tagTownship of King tagKing ont tagKing crash tagKing Township Crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers