Police seek witnesses after multi-vehicle crash in King, Ont. leaves man seriously injured

York Regional Police say they’re looking to speak with witnesses after a multi-vehicle crash in the Township of King, Ont., on Thursday morning.

The multi-vehicle crash at King Road, west of Bathurst Street, was reported at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday

Police said that a grey Lexus collided with a transport truck and that three other vehicles were involved after the initial crash.

The 24-year-old driver of the Lexus, an Ajax resident, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

His condition has improved, and he’s now expected to survive.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said they continue to investigate.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage can contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7704 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.