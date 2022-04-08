Kristyn Wong-Tam resigning from city council, seeking NDP nomination for Toronto-Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Coun. Kristyn Wong-Tam is resigning from city council as she seeks the provincial NDP nomination for the riding of Toronto-Centre.

In a statement on Friday, Wong-Tam said her resignation from council, where she represents Ward 13, will take effect on May 4.

“The amazing Ward 13 team will continue to work at full speed to support residents as well as the interim councillor and ensure a smooth transition after the next municipal election,” she wrote.

“To the mayor, members of city council and the Toronto Public Service, working alongside you has been a life-transforming experience and even more so during a global health pandemic.”

Wong-Tam said she is proud of what she has been able to accomplish on council, but added that there are “deep structural deficiencies that require solutions that Toronto cannot deliver on its own.”

“System change and legislative reform desperately need to happen at the provincial level,” she said.

The provincial election is set for June 2.

It is with much gratitude & love that I announce that I will not be seeking re-election for City Council in October. I have decided to put my name forward to seek the @OntarioNDP nomination to become the next MPP for Toronto Centre. Read my full letter:https://t.co/3rJRGWpeAM pic.twitter.com/2QXP8BmA2F — Kristyn Wong-Tam 黃慧文 (@kristynwongtam) April 8, 2022