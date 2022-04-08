Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Kristyn Wong-Tam resigning from city council, seeking NDP nomination for Toronto-Centre

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 8, 2022 8:27 am
Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam speaks in Toronto on Wednesday Sept. 1, 2021. View image in full screen
Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam speaks in Toronto on Wednesday Sept. 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/George Pimentel

Coun. Kristyn Wong-Tam is resigning from city council as she seeks the provincial NDP nomination for the riding of Toronto-Centre.

In a statement on Friday, Wong-Tam said her resignation from council, where she represents Ward 13, will take effect on May 4.

“The amazing Ward 13 team will continue to work at full speed to support residents as well as the interim councillor and ensure a smooth transition after the next municipal election,” she wrote.

Read more: Toronto councillor Michael Ford launches provincial campaign

“To the mayor, members of city council and the Toronto Public Service, working alongside you has been a life-transforming experience and even more so during a global health pandemic.”

Trending Stories

Wong-Tam said she is proud of what she has been able to accomplish on council, but added that there are “deep structural deficiencies that require solutions that Toronto cannot deliver on its own.”

Story continues below advertisement

“System change and legislative reform desperately need to happen at the provincial level,” she said.

The provincial election is set for June 2.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NDP tagOntario politics tagpolitics tagOntario Election tagToronto City Council tagOntario Provincial Election tagontario ndp tagKristyn Wong-Tam tagToronto-Centre tagOntario 2022 Election tagKristyn Wong-Tam NDP tagKristyn Wong-Tam resigning tagKristyn Wong-Tam resigning Toronto council tagOntario 2022 provincial election tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers