Toronto councillor Michael Ford launches provincial campaign

Toronto councillor Michael Ford has launched a bid to join his uncle Premier Doug Ford at Queen’s Park as a Progressive Conservative member of the legislature.

Michael Ford will represent the PCs in the riding of York South-Weston, the party said Sunday.

Michael Ford entered politics as a Toronto District School Board trustee in 2014. He won a by-election in 2016 to fill the council seat of former Toronto mayor Rob Ford following his death.

“Michael is one the hardest working people I know. He gets things done and fights for the people he represents every step of the way,” Doug Ford said.

Nadia Guerrera is running for the Ontario Liberal Party in York South-Weston. Faisal Hassan, the Ontario NDP’s critic for youth opportunities, currently holds the riding.

Michael Ford said he will donate his municipal salary to “local community-based organizations” while he runs his provincial campaign.

“The people of York South-Weston deserve a representative at Queen’s Park who doesn’t just talk and delay, but will get things built and create good-paying jobs for our community,” he said.