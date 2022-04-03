Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Toronto councillor Michael Ford launches provincial campaign

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 3, 2022 4:46 pm
Councillor Michael Ford walks in a candlelight procession along Danforth Ave. in Greek Town in Toronto on July 25, 2018. View image in full screen
Councillor Michael Ford walks in a candlelight procession along Danforth Ave. in Greek Town in Toronto on July 25, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Michael Hudson

Toronto councillor Michael Ford has launched a bid to join his uncle Premier Doug Ford at Queen’s Park as a Progressive Conservative member of the legislature.

Michael Ford will represent the PCs in the riding of York South-Weston, the party said Sunday.

Michael Ford entered politics as a Toronto District School Board trustee in 2014. He won a by-election in 2016 to fill the council seat of former Toronto mayor Rob Ford following his death.

Read more: Ontario PCs have strong lead less than 3 months from election day: Ipsos poll

“Michael is one the hardest working people I know. He gets things done and fights for the people he represents every step of the way,” Doug Ford said.

Trending Stories

Nadia Guerrera is running for the Ontario Liberal Party in York South-Weston. Faisal Hassan, the Ontario NDP’s critic for youth opportunities, currently holds the riding.

Story continues below advertisement

Michael Ford said he will donate his municipal salary to “local community-based organizations” while he runs his provincial campaign.

Read more: Ontario health minister Christine Elliott will not seek re-election in June

“The people of York South-Weston deserve a representative at Queen’s Park who doesn’t just talk and delay, but will get things built and create good-paying jobs for our community,” he said.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Doug Ford tagRob Ford tagCity of Toronto tagProgressive Conservative tagqueen's park tagMichael Ford tagOntario election 2022 tagYork South-Weston tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers