Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Red Deer RCMP warning residents of gasoline thefts from personal vehicles

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted April 7, 2022 7:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Is there any relief in sight at the pumps?' Is there any relief in sight at the pumps?
Gas prices have been top of mind for many Canadians as prices continue to rise. Personal finance expert Rubina Ahmed-Haq talks about what's fueling the hike and how families can find some fuel savings. – Mar 8, 2022

RCMP in the central Alberta city of Red Deer are warning residents of a recent trend where thieves drill into gasoline tanks to steal fuel.

Since March 31, police have received seven reports of gas tanks drilled into or gas lines cut. Police said thieves seem to hit vehicles with higher ground clearance so its easier to access the gas tank.

“Given the current price of gasoline and the potential for prices to continue to rise throughout the spring and summer, we anticipate these thefts may continue,” police said in the release.

Read more: Red Deer woman killed while trying to stop vehicle theft now a homicide: RCMP

To deter criminals, police are recommending residents park in well-lit areas, or in a garage or secure area whenever possible. Anyone who has a home security camera can also choose to register it with the Red Deer RCMP’s registry.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who notices their gas tank has been vandalized should call the non-emergency line and do their best to contain any spills. But, police say not to move the vehicle.

Click to play video: 'Gas prices drop as Alberta stops collecting gas tax' Gas prices drop as Alberta stops collecting gas tax
Gas prices drop as Alberta stops collecting gas tax

Suspicious activity can be reported to the non-emergency line at 403-343-5575 or online.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagAlberta RCMP tagRed Deer tagGas Prices tagRed Deer RCMP tagRed Deer Crime tagRed Deer gas prices tagRed Deer gas thefts tagRed Deer stolen gas tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers