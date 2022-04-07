Red Deer RCMP warning residents of gasoline thefts from personal vehicles

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in the central Alberta city of Red Deer are warning residents of a recent trend where thieves drill into gasoline tanks to steal fuel.

Since March 31, police have received seven reports of gas tanks drilled into or gas lines cut. Police said thieves seem to hit vehicles with higher ground clearance so its easier to access the gas tank.

“Given the current price of gasoline and the potential for prices to continue to rise throughout the spring and summer, we anticipate these thefts may continue,” police said in the release.

To deter criminals, police are recommending residents park in well-lit areas, or in a garage or secure area whenever possible. Anyone who has a home security camera can also choose to register it with the Red Deer RCMP’s registry.

Anyone who notices their gas tank has been vandalized should call the non-emergency line and do their best to contain any spills. But, police say not to move the vehicle.

Suspicious activity can be reported to the non-emergency line at 403-343-5575 or online.