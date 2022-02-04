Red Deer woman killed while trying to stop vehicle theft now a homicide: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A woman died trying to stop her vehicle from being stolen in central Alberta and now RCMP are treating it as a homicide.

It happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday in Red Deer, at a home near 59 Street between Gaetz Avenue and 54 Avenue, just across the river from the downtown core.

Read more: Mounties investigate sudden death in Red Deer

Police said Reichel Alpeche, 30, discovered someone was trying to steal her vehicle.

“As a result of her attempt to stop the theft, (Alpeche) died as a result of injuries received when the suspect fled in her vehicle,” an updated news release Friday said.

View image in full screen Reichel Alpeche, 30, was killed during a vehicle theft in Red Deer, Alta. on Feb. 1, 2022. Supplied by RCMP

An autopsy was done on Wednesday, after which the medical examiner determined her death was a homicide.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP are searching for Alpeche’s stolen vehicle: a black 2018 Kia Rio with Alberta licence plate BZZ-3962. Police said the vehicle will have damage to the front end.

A car similar to Reichel Alpeche’s stolen Black 2018 Kia Rio. Supplied by RCMP

Police said if the vehicle is spotted, to call 911 right away and not approach anyone inside it.

Red Deer RCMP are also looking for anyone who witnessed the theft, or has dashcam video in the area of Kerry Wood Drive/54 Avenue, to 59 Street, to Riverview Avenue, from Feb. 1, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Those with information are asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.