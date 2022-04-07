Menu

Crime

Regina man recognized from police ‘wanted’ website arrested, faces numerous charges

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted April 7, 2022 6:20 pm
Regina police arrested two people after security staff at a business on the 1800 block of Sask. drive recognized a man from the police's "wanted" website.
Regina police arrested two people after security staff at a business on the 1800 block of Sask. drive recognized a man from the police's "wanted" website. File / Global News

A 33-year-old Regina man faces 23 charges, including identity theft and fraud after an arrest Wednesday afternoon at a business downtown.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) responded to a call in the 1800 block of Saskatchewan Drive on April 6 at 5:20 p.m. after security staff recognized the man listed on the RPS “wanted” website. He was identified as Robert Lejoure.

Read more: Regina police charge man in 2019 indecent exposure incident

“Police arrived and approached the man (who was with a) female and asked (him) to identify himself. The man provided a false identification,” RPS stated in a release. “Further investigation confirmed the man to be the wanted man, and police attempted to arrest (him) on warrants.”

Police said the man and woman “resisted arrest.”

Story continues below advertisement

Vanessa Chantel Anaquod-Sparvier, who accompanied Lejoure, pushed the officer attempting to make the arrest and was taken into custody. A search revealed multiple identity documents with many various names.

Trending Stories

Read more: Regina police charge 32-year-old man after seizing weapons, drugs & stolen property

Lejoure has been charged with identity fraud, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, identity theft, and possession of forged documents among other offences.

Thirty-three-year-old Anaquod-Sparvier, also from Regina, was charged with assaulting a peace officer, identity fraud and theft as well as possession of forged documents.

RPS said Lejoure made his first appearance on the charges in Provincial Court Thursday.

Anaquod-Sparvier was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to make her first appearance in Provincial Court on May 30.

Click to play video: 'Slight increase in total police-reported crimes in 2021: Regina police' Slight increase in total police-reported crimes in 2021: Regina police
Slight increase in total police-reported crimes in 2021: Regina police – Mar 2, 2022
