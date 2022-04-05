Regina police charge man in 2019 indecent exposure incident

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: This story contains details that may disturb some readers

The Regina Police Service (RPS) said a 57-year-old man, who is currently a serving a sentence at a correctional facility, has been charged in connection with an incident of indecent exposure in 2019.

RPS said the case serves as a reminder that open investigations are not forgotten and that they don’t have a “best before” date.

This incident occurred at a large department store on the 4500 block of Gordon Road on June 2, 2019.

At approximately 4:04 p.m. on that date, a man was seen entering the store and walking through main aisles, as well as entering into various departments.

Then, at 4:50 p.m., the suspect entered the children’s clothing section and began to masturbate, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Regina man charged with allegedly masturbating in public

RPS said the act was witnessed by a young girl, who alerted her mother.

Investigation into this incident led to police identifying the suspect as an individual who was, at the time, bound by an 810.1 Recognizance, which is a surety to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

Police said man was arrested at the Regina Provincial Correctional Centre Thursday morning.

Fifty-seven year-old Byron Douglas Harpold, of Regina, has been charged with:

Indecent Exposure to a person under 16 years of age, section 173(2) CC; and

Breach of Recognizance, section 811.

Harpold made his first court appearance on these charges in Provincial Court on Thursday.

2:22 Slight increase in total police-reported crimes in 2021: Regina police Slight increase in total police-reported crimes in 2021: Regina police – Mar 2, 2022