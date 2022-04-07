Perimeter Highway closed as drivers battle icy conditions

The Perimeter Highway is closed as drivers contend with icy highways around Winnipeg.
The TransCanada Highway is also closed between Winnipeg and Richer.
CentrePort Canada Way is closed between the Perimeter and Brookside Boulevard.
The Perimeter closed around 8 am and has been closed multiple times so far this winter.
There were also reports of collisions along the Perimeter due to the slippery conditions.
Lots of the highways show snow or ice-covered conditions Thursday.
There is currently no word on when the roads will reopen.
