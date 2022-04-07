Perimeter Highway closed as drivers battle icy conditions

Send this page to someone via email

The Perimeter Highway is closed as drivers contend with icy highways around Winnipeg.

The TransCanada Highway is also closed between Winnipeg and Richer.

CentrePort Canada Way is closed between the Perimeter and Brookside Boulevard.

The Perimeter closed around 8 am and has been closed multiple times so far this winter.

There were also reports of collisions along the Perimeter due to the slippery conditions.

The Perimeter is now closed due to slippery conditions. Highway 1 east to Richer and CentrePort Way also closed. Even where roads are open @680CJOB listeners say conditions are brutal. Reports of cars in ditch on 75 as well as 59. @GMackWPG @BrettMegarry — Lauren McNabb (@McNabbonGlobal) April 7, 2022

Lots of the highways show snow or ice-covered conditions Thursday.

There is currently no word on when the roads will reopen.