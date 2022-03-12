Perimeter highway closes Saturday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

The perimeter highway closed on Saturday afternoon.

According to Manitoba Roads, the perimeter highway closed just before 4 p.m., adding to the long list of times it’s been closed this winter.

Highway maps show poor visibility and blowing snow near Deacon’s Corner.

Environment Canada forecasted blowing snow and a light snow shower on Saturday. Wind gusts are reported between 40 to 60 km/h. The snow is expected to taper off into the evening.

Global News has reached out to RCMP to get more details, but has not yet heard back.

