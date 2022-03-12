Menu

Perimeter highway closes Saturday afternoon

By Abigail Turner Global News
Posted March 12, 2022 5:26 pm
Deacons corner pictured
Manitoba highways camera shows Deacon's Corner just after 5 p.m. Manitoba Roads

The perimeter highway closed on Saturday afternoon.

According to Manitoba Roads, the perimeter highway closed just before 4 p.m., adding to the long list of times it’s been closed this winter.

Read more: Changing climate an ‘important factor’ in future Manitoba highway planning

Highway maps show poor visibility and blowing snow near Deacon’s Corner.

Environment Canada forecasted blowing snow and a light snow shower on Saturday. Wind gusts are reported between 40 to 60 km/h. The snow is expected to taper off into the evening.

Trending Stories

Global News has reached out to RCMP to get more details, but has not yet heard back.

