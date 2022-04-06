Province of Manitoba to activate Red River Floodway

Send this page to someone via email

The Red River Floodway will be activated within the next 24 to 48 hours following a wet couple of days in southern Manitoba, the province says.

Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure says two to 10 mm of precipitation fell over much of the Red River basin Wednesday, with another 10 to 20 mm of rain and snow mix expected Thursday.

Flows on the lower Assiniboine River are expected to increase to 5,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) in the next 24 to 48 hours, the province says.

That will trigger the operation of the Portage Diversion to prevent ice jamming on the lower Assiniboine River east of Portage la Prairie and to control river levels in Winnipeg and areas along the Assiniboine River downstream of Portage.

Story continues below advertisement

1:07 Flood warning in St. Jean-Baptiste, Morris Flood warning in St. Jean-Baptiste, Morris

A flood warning is issued for the Red River from Letellier to Morris and near St. Adolphe. A flood watch remains for the Red River from Emerson to the floodway inlet excepting areas under flood warning. There is a risk of moderate flooding in these areas.

The province says water levels are expected to peak in the Red River Valley north of Emerson and south of the Red River Floodway inlet between April 6 and 16.

With the floodway operating, the province says the level of the Red River in Winnipeg at James Avenue is expected to peak between 17.4 and 18.4 feet between April 10 and 16.

James Avenue is currently at 17.4 feet, the province said Wednesday afternoon.

Advertisement