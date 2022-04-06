Winnipeg’s Health Sciences Centre to open new neurology, rheumatology clinics Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Health Sciences Centre (HSC) in Winnipeg is opening the first phase of its new ambulatory care clinic to the public next week.

The province announced Wednesday that the neurology and rheumatology clinics — the first of the 12 internal medicine clinics to eventually be housed at the 700 Elgin Ave. location — will open Monday.

The other 10 clinics will follow in the coming months. The plan to consolidate the clinics, rather than having them spread out across the Health Sciences Centre campus, is to make things more convenient for patients and to reduce travel time between appointments.

Health minister Audrey Gordon said clinics for general internal medicine, hypertension and respirology are expected to open their doors in late May, with allergy, cardiology, dermatology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, hepatology and infectious diseases clinics coming in the last week of June.

Story continues below advertisement

The $16.7-million facility, which has been under renovation since 2020, is expected to welcome about 100,000 patients annually.

“Consolidating clinics provides a more convenient experience for patients, who will be able to book appointments with several specialists for the same day,” said Dr. Eberhard Renner, the province’s internal medicine lead for Shared Health.

“This will reduce their need for travelling to multiple clinic appointments.

“We hope the close association of multiple specialties will foster collaboration between health care providers, leading to improvements in care and educational opportunities as teams learn from each other.”

4:16 Supporting mental health programming and care at HSC Winnipeg Supporting mental health programming and care at HSC Winnipeg – Jan 14, 2022