Winnipeg’s HSC planning state-of-the-art urology centre for 2023

Manitobans needing urologic care will be able to do so in a new world-class centre at Health Sciences Centre (HSC) planned for next year.

HSC said Wednesday that the centre, which will have capacity to help up to 10,000 Manitoba patients per year, will provide care to those who need treatment for kidney stone removal, certain prostate issues, and certain types of bladder cancer, among other conditions.

According to HSC, the development will be especially useful for rural and northern patients, who should be able to undergo procedures on a much quicker timeline after being diagnosed — with the eventual goal being same-day procedures.

“This is a very important development for HSC and our patients,” said urologist Dr. Jeff Saranchuk.

“Under the status quo, rural and remote patients often have to make several trips over many months to get the complete care they need. Other patients experience discomfort while waiting for their kidney stones to be treated.

“We will now have the capacity to treat people more quickly — sometimes within days — with the best technology available.”

The new centre will be located at 735 Notre Dame Ave. on the HSC campus, formerly the Women’s Pavilion, with construction costs funded by the HSC Foundation.

HSC said it will issue a request for proposals on the construction later on Wednesday.

