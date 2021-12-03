Menu

Health

Manitoba premier, doctors to address surgical backlog

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 3, 2021 10:51 am
Click to play video: ''
The Premier and Health Minister will be speaking about investment to deal with the backlog of health care cases

Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson will be making an announcement Friday morning from Selkirk about the province’s plan to deal with surgical backlogs.

Stefanson will be joined at 10 a.m. by health minister Audrey Gordon, the Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority’s Dr. David Matear, and Dr. Anthony Herd of the Selkirk Regional Health Centre.

Read more: Surgery backlog grows to 130,000 cases: Doctors Manitoba

The announcement, which will discuss a clinical and preventative services investment, will stream live on this page.

