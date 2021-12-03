Manitoba premier, doctors to address surgical backlog

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson will be making an announcement Friday morning from Selkirk about the province’s plan to deal with surgical backlogs.

Stefanson will be joined at 10 a.m. by health minister Audrey Gordon, the Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority’s Dr. David Matear, and Dr. Anthony Herd of the Selkirk Regional Health Centre.

The announcement, which will discuss a clinical and preventative services investment, will stream live on this page.

