Alberta officials to provide COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping and chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw are scheduled to provide a COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon.

The pair will speak at 3:30 p.m. The news conference will be streamed live in this story.

The media advisory said Copping and Hinshaw will provide “an update on COVID-19 and the ongoing work to protect public health,” but didn’t specify if any major announcements are coming.

Thursday’s news conference comes after the province announced plans Wednesday to expand access to fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Beginning Tuesday, those who are ages 70 and older, as well as First Nations, Métis and Inuit people 65 and older, can get the second booster shot.

Story continues below advertisement

The province says all seniors in congregate care, regardless of age, can also receive the booster.

Read more: Alberta expands access to 4th doses of COVID 19 vaccines

Earlier this week, the National Advisory Community on Immunization told provinces to prepare to roll out fourth doses for some populations.

Over the coming weeks, the country should prepare for the “rapid deployment” of a second booster program. The focus should be put on those 80 and over and residents of long-term care and other congregate living settings, NACI said.

Like with the first booster, NACI recommended the second booster be administered six months after a prior shot.

Last week, U.S. regulators approved a fourth dose for those over 50 if it’s been at least four months since their last vaccination.

Story continues below advertisement

As of April 4, 90.2 per cent of Albertans 12 and older had received at least one dose, while 86.7 per cent of the same population had received two doses. Of those eligible, 36.7 per cent have received a booster dose.

On Wednesday, there were 990 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Alberta, with 44 of those patients being treated in intensive care.