13-year-old Edmonton boy killed while skiing at Lake Louise

An Edmonton family is devastated after the loss of a young teen while on a spring break skiing vacation.

Thirteen-year-old Alexander Mauro was killed in a tragic accident in Lake Louise last week.

It’s a tragedy that hits close to home for Nicole Falcone-Dempsey, whose son played with Mauro on the U13 KC North Spartans hockey team. Falcone-Dempsey has known the boy’s parents for years.

"You're on a spring break vacation and I can't imagine as parents losing a child at this age," Falcone-Dempsey said.

“My son, actually — after we told him — obviously he was quite upset and he just looked at me and said, ‘Mom you know he was such a good leader. He always patted us on the head when we did something really good and encouraged us on the ice,'” Falcone-Dempsey, said.

Last Wednesday, while skiing with his parents and two older brothers, Mauro suffered a severe head injury in the terrain park.

Ski patrol and an onsite EMT responded immediately to stabilize him until EMS arrived.

“From what we understand, Alex was wearing a helmet. He was transported to Banff and then airlifted to Calgary, to the children’s hospital,” Falcone-Dempsey said.

Alberta Health Services said EMS responded to the ski hill around noon on March 30 at the request of ski patrol. EMS transported the boy to hospital in Banff in serious, potentially life-threatening condition.

Mauro arrived in critical condition at the Alberta Children’s Hospital, where he died the next day.

The KC hockey community can’t believe the loss, especially his head coach, Rob Ryks. He said Mauro’s dad also coached the team and his brothers played for the club over the years.

“Initially I was in disbelief and it was devastating and my first thoughts were with the family,” Ryks said. “He was such a bright boy, he always had a smile on his face.”

The deadly accident happened just a few days after the hockey team wrapped up its last game of the season before spring break.

“Alex actually got hurt in our last game and so he left the game early and I didn’t even get to say my goodbyes to him,” Ryks said.

A gofundme page was created to help the Mauro family with funeral expenses. As of Tuesday, it had already surpassed $43,000.

“For 12- and 13-year-old children to suffer a loss like this, and then for parents to suffer a loss like this, coaches, managers, all of that, of course it really hits home,” Falcone-Dempsey, said.

The KC team was also looking at ways to honour the young hockey player whose life was cut short far too soon.