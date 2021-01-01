Menu

One dead in backcountry skiing accident near Whistler

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 1, 2021 1:33 pm
Click to play video 'One person dies in backcountry skiing accident near Whistler' One person dies in backcountry skiing accident near Whistler
One person dies in backcountry skiing accident near Whistler

Emergency crews were called to an area near Whistler on Thursday, for a fatal backcountry skiing accident.

BC Emergency Health Services says it was called just before 1 p.m. for an incident near the Brandywine Falls sledding area.

Read more: Skier, snowboarder die at separate southeastern British Columbia ski resorts

Two ground and one air ambulance were dispatched, but no one was transported from the scene.

Whistler RCMP was notified at 4:45 p.m.

In a release, Mounties said it appears the victim, a man in his 30s, was skiing with a group and fell into a tree well. Despite efforts to save him, the man did not survive.

Trending Stories

“This is the third backcountry death in the Sea to Sky this week with an additional number of near-misses” stated Sgt. Sascha Banks in a release. “It appears this current incident, as with the one on Monday, the group had all the knowledge, skills, equipment, and receivers necessary. If these unfortunate events can happen to the most experienced this can happen to anyone.”

Story continues below advertisement

If anyone has any information and has not spoken to the police about this incident they are asked to contact Whistler RCMP at 604-932-3044.

The death comes just days after two snow bikers were killed in an avalanche near Pemberton, and as officials warn of dangerous conditions in the backcountry.

Click to play video 'Avalanche near Pemberton kills two snow bikers' Avalanche near Pemberton kills two snow bikers
Avalanche near Pemberton kills two snow bikers
