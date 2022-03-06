Menu

Canada

Collision with tree on Cypress Mountain leaves 50-year-old man dead

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 6, 2022 3:55 pm
Snowboarders ride a chairlift at Cypress Mountain in West Vancouver, B.C. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2013. View image in full screen
Snowboarders ride a chairlift at Cypress Mountain in West Vancouver, B.C. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A skiing accident on West Vancouver’s Cypress Mountain left a 50-year-old man dead on Saturday.

The resort said the incident happened around 10 a.m. in the upper mountain area.

Witnesses said one of the man’s skis released, at which point he lost control and crashed into a tree on the side of the run, according to the resort.

Ski patrollers were deployed and performed CPR as the man was transported to base. He was transferred to paramedics, according to Cypress Mountain.

Resuscitation efforts proved ineffective, and the man was pronounced dead around 11:30 a.m.

In a statement, Cypress Mountain Resort president Russell Chamberlain expressed condolences to the man’s family, and thanked paramedics and first responders for their efforts.

 

