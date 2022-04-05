Peterborough council supports public art policy update, new electric vehicle charging stations

Send this page to someone via email

It didn’t take Peterborough council long at all to get through its agenda on Monday night. After approx. 20 minutes, the meeting of council’s general committee was over.

Council gave preliminary approval to updating the city’s public art policy and adding new electric vehicle charging stations.

Public Art Policy

The city’s public art policy will be updated to include a broadened definition of public art.

“As public art is a constantly evolving expression, a policy update is necessary to keep up with emergent public art practices and better reflect the people who benefit from public art,” the city states.

The revised policy will provide the framework and direction for public art in the city through the public art program by articulating a broadened definition of public art that portrays contemporary best practices, and demonstrating the ways in which public art adds value to the vitality of the community.

The policy will also “encourage a cross pollination of ideas and strategic partnerships to build community by bringing different sectors together”.

The public art policy was created in 2009 and was revised once in 2013. Projects that are approved qualify for municipal funding under the program.

Electric Charging Stations

Council has endorsed awarding a contract to purchase and install 16 electric vehicle charging stations for City of Peterborough vehicles and purchase and installation of eight public-use EV charging stations.

The contract for the EV charging stations for city fleet vehicles would go to Elexicon Group Inc. for $155,700 plus tax. The eight public use EV stations would be approved by council for up to $84,000 plus tax.

“The total estimated project cost of $263,918.72, net of HST rebate, can be accommodated within the uncommitted balance of the Council approved Climate Change Reserve Funding allocation of $282,000,” the city states.

According to the city, a grant has been secured for 50% of project costs for the fleet-use charges with an additional application submitted to fund half of the cost for the public-use chargers.

The estimated annual cost of electricity for public charging is $6,000 per year for the 8 charging parts within the first year of operation. The chargers would be Level-2 chargers that can refuel an EV from zero to 80 per cent in approx. 4 hours. The public-use chargers will be free to use with paid parking.

All construction would need to be complete by Nov. 1 in accordance with the Natural Resources Canada funding agreement.

The items supported by general committee on Monday will return to council on April 25 for final approval.